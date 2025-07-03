Tai Baribo Injury: Uncertain status for Saturday

Baribo (calf) is uncertain to play Saturday against Nashville SC, according to Joe Tansey of Substack. "We'll make a decision on whether Baribo will travel to play Saturday or not on Friday," manager Bradley Carnell said.

Baribo continues to work his way back from a calf problem, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to return this weekend or if he'll need more time. What's clear is that Philadelphia will undoubtedly welcome him back with arms wide open when he's ready to return. Baribo has netted 13 goals on 16 appearances (13 starts) this season.