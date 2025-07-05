Tai Baribo News: On bench Saturday

Baribo (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Nashville.

Baribo was quite productive before being sidelined, as he scored 13 goals across 16 league appearances (13 starts). After missing a month due to the injury, the striker is likely to play as a substitute, which doesn't guarantee him much performance. He should be a solid attacking threat though as soon as he replaces either Chris Donovan or Bruno Damiani.