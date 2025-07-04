Takehiro Tomiyasu Injury: Ends journey with Arsenal

Tomiyasu has left Arsenal after the two parties reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with immediate effect, the club announced.

Tomiyasu initially impressed after arriving in north London and quickly locked down the right-back spot, earning two Player of the Month awards during his time at the club. The Japanese defender made 84 appearances across all competitions since joining from Bologna in August 2021 but was limited to just one substitute appearance due to injuries in 2024/25. His versatility and defensive awareness were key assets but fitness issues derailed his progress over the last two campaigns. At 26-years-old and with 42 caps for Japan, he will now look to revive his club career with a fresh start elsewhere.