Talles Magno News: Loan extended

New York City and Corinthians have reached an agreement to extend Talles Magno's contract until Dec. 2025, the Brazilian club announced Thursday.

Talles Magno was one of Corinthians' top players in the Paulistao and figures to be a reliable option in the attack of the Brazilian club this season, even if he starts behind Memphis Depay and Yuri Alberto in the pecking order. This also means he won't have to return to New York City FC until 2026 at the earliest.