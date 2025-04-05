Fantasy Soccer
Tammy Abraham Injury: Scores and subs off versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Abraham scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target) in Saturday's game against Fiorentina before leaving due to a quad injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Abraham drew another start over Santiago Gimenez and willed his team back in the game after it had gone down two-nil with a nice finish after interplaying with Christian Pulisic but bowed out early in the second half due to muscular discomfort. He'll have to be evaluated ahead of Friday's home game against Udinese.

Tammy Abraham
AC Milan
