Tanguy Ndombele Injury: Frustrating season with Nice

Ndombele made 23 appearances across all competitions for Nice in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Ndombele's summer addition brought experience and depth to Nice's midfield. His ability to drive forward and link play added a different dimension to the team's approach and it was highlighted in the first half of the season since he was among the best midfielders of the league. Unfortunately, he suffered a groin injury late January that forced him to play less and be out of the squad since late February to recover. He will aim to come back at full fitness ahead of the summer fixtures for Nice, since they will go through the qualifications for the next Champions League after finishing fourth in the French top flight.