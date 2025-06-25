Tanguy Ndombele Injury: Undergoes individual tests

Ndombele (groin) has been spotted back with his teammates to undergo individual fitness tests and begin pre-season preparation with Nice, the club announced.

Ndombele was back alongside his teammates for the habitual individual fitness tests ahead of the pre-season with the Aiglons. This is positive news for the midfield since he is a key part of the team when available and fit, and he could be in a good position to start the season healthy with the Nicois.