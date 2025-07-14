Tanguy Nianzou Injury: Dealt strain

Nianzou (thigh) is suffering from a strain, according to his club.

Nianzou recieved surgery in January and seemed to be recovering well but has now hit a roadblock to start the preseason, as he hs been dealt a strain in his thigh. The club will likely take this cautiously after his previous injury, not wanting to risk him when his return will depend on his evolution. This will put him in a bit of a bind for the start of the season, being a close call to make the first match day.