Tani Oluwaseyi Injury: Called up with Canada

Oluwaseyi has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Oluwaseyi has been an undisputed starter in the frontline for Minnesota and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Canada performs in the Gold Cup. Oluwaseyi will for sure miss Saturday's clash against San Diego and could also be out for the matches against Houston, NYRB and Dallas if the Canada reaches the final. Until he returns, Kelvin Yeboah will take on a larger role as the striker for Minnesota.