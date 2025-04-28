Tani Oluwaseyi News: Earns assist

Oluwaseyi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Oluwaseyi got on the scoresheet Sunday, setting up Wil Trapp for the only Minnesota goal during Sunday's loss. The striker didn't get many chances on the ball though he was decently efficient with those limited chances. In the end this was always going to be a tough clash and Oluwaseyi coming away with an assist is a solid return.