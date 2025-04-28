Fantasy Soccer
Tani Oluwaseyi headshot

Tani Oluwaseyi News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Oluwaseyi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Oluwaseyi got on the scoresheet Sunday, setting up Wil Trapp for the only Minnesota goal during Sunday's loss. The striker didn't get many chances on the ball though he was decently efficient with those limited chances. In the end this was always going to be a tough clash and Oluwaseyi coming away with an assist is a solid return.

Tani Oluwaseyi
Minnesota United
