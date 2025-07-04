Tani Oluwaseyi News: Starts Friday
Oluwaseyi (not injury related) is in the starting lineup in Friday's meeting with FC Dallas.
Oluwaseyi will boost his team's attacking power following a three-game absence due to international duty. He has featured as a striker this year but could move to the right wing with Kelvin Yeboah staying put in the middle of the front line for now. The Canadian is currently leading the squad with eight goals in 16 league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now