Tanner Beason News: Assists late equalizer as a sub

Beason assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Beason assisted Maximiliano Urruti in the 93rd minute, which helped his side come back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3. This was his first assist of the season, and in this game, he created two chances. This was his best for the season, and in total, he has only created three chances this season in 997 minutes.