Tate Johnson News: Late assist in loss

Johnson's cutback setup a late consolation goal as Vancouver were defeated handedly in a 5-3 loss to San Diego FC. The assist marked the first goal contribution of the season for the defender who also added one tackle (zero won), one interception and two clearances to the team's defensive effort over his 90-minute shift.