Tate Johnson News: Returns from USMNT duty
Johnson (not injury related) returned to training Thursday and will be an option to face Columbus on Saturday, Har Journalist of DailyHive Vancouver reports.
Johnson is back with the Whitecaps after representing the USMNT at the youth level. The talented defender should recover his regular spot on the left side of the defense, as he's started in nine of his 12 appearances in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now