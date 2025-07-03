Tayvon Gray News: Back from suspension
Gray is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Gray has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest. That said, Gray seems to have lost his starting spot in the backline of NYCFC after starting the last two games on the bench and not coming off the bench, so his return will therefore not impact the starting XI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now