Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Tayvon Gray headshot

Tayvon Gray News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Gray is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Gray has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation, with the defender set to return in their next contest. That said, Gray seems to have lost his starting spot in the backline of NYCFC after starting the last two games on the bench and not coming off the bench, so his return will therefore not impact the starting XI.

Tayvon Gray
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now