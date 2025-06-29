Menu
Tayvon Gray News: Heading for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Gray recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Gray will miss the clash with Toronto on Thursday after picking up his fifth yellow card in a row. He's been a bench option the last two games after previously starting the last eight games. Mitja Ilenic will return to the starting XI at right back in his absence.

