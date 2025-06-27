Ted Ku-DiPietro News: Dishes assist in win

Ku-DiPietro assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ku-DiPietro picked up his fifth consecutive start and notched his second assist in that span. He has yet to play a full 90 minutes this season, but his 75 minutes played in the match marks a season high. Additionally, he logged a shot on goal for the fourth time in the last give games.