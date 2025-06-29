Ted Ku-DiPietro News: Scores first goal of the season

Ku-DiPietro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution.

Ku-DiPietro scored the third goal of the game, which was his first goal of the season. This was the sixth game of the season in which he has started, all of which have come in a row. It was the first time this season that he had two shots on target. He had an assist in his previous game, and he has created six chances in his six starts.