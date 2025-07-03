Teenage Hadebe Injury: Day-to-day

Hadebe is day-to-day with an ankle injury and is unlikely to play against Chicago on Saturday, Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press reports.

Hadebe's status will be monitored in the coming days, but it wouldn't be surprising if the defender ends up missing Saturday's contest. His absence wouldn't be a gigantic issue for Cincinnati, however, as Hadebe isn't a regular starter for the team. He's started in only six of his 11 appearances.