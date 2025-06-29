Teenage Hadebe Injury: Leaves hurt

Hadebe registered three clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win over Orlando City SC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 83rd minute.

Hadgebe made his first appearance since May 31 in MLS, however it ended in an injury against Orlando. Injuries and poor form have hindered the defender's performance this campaign, totaling 39 clearances with 15 interceptions and 13 tackles in 11 appearances.