Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Teenage Hadebe headshot

Teenage Hadebe Injury: Leaves hurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Hadebe registered three clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win over Orlando City SC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 83rd minute.

Hadgebe made his first appearance since May 31 in MLS, however it ended in an injury against Orlando. Injuries and poor form have hindered the defender's performance this campaign, totaling 39 clearances with 15 interceptions and 13 tackles in 11 appearances.

Teenage Hadebe
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now