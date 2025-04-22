Teun Wilke News: Takes five shots, can't score

Teun Wilke generated five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Wilke ended the season as Chivas' starting striker, which says far more about how disappointing the likes of Alan Pulido and Chicharito were rather than Wilke's impact. The youngster can't be blamed for the team's lack of scoring, though he showed glimpses of his quality when given enough minutes. He finished the Clausura with two goals and one assist across seven Clausura appearances.