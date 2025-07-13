Menu
Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Active in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Corbeanu generated five shots (three on goal), seven crosses (five accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.

Corbeanu saw a decent game Saturday despite not seeing a goal contribution, notching two chances created, five shots and seven crosses. However, he has now gone three games since his last goal contribution. That said, he remains at five this season, with four goals and one assist.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
