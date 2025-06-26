Theo Corbeanu News: Earns a point for Toronto

Corbeanu scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Corbeanu found the back of the net in the 51st minute scoring the game tying goal for Toronto while leading the team with three shots. The goal was the first since May 17th for the forward as he's combined for four shots and nine crosses over his last three appearances.