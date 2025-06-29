Theo Corbeanu News: Six crosses in win

Corbeanu recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Portland Timbers.

Corbeanu brought energy and urgency in his time on the pitch, recording two shots (one on target) and drawing a season-high four fouls in dangerous areas. He consistently drifted into half-spaces and created space for teammates, even if it didn't show on the scoresheet. His combination play helped open up room for his forward teammates, and he brought danger with his third-highest mark of the season in crosses, finishing with a total of six.