Theo Hernandez News: Moves to Saudi Arabia

Hernandez has joined Al-Hilal on a permanent deal, departing Milan after six years.

Hernandez is the latest high-profile player to transfer to Saudi Arabia, as Milan sold him after failing to agree to a contract extension without taking the risk of losing him for nothing in a year. He totaled 262 appearances in Milan, tallying 34 goals and 45 assists and contributing to one Scudetto. His former team currently has only youngsters Alex Jimenez and Davide Bartesaghi at the position.