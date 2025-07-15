Thiago Almada News: Signs with Atleti
Almada completed a transfer to Atletico Madrid from Botafogo, the club announced.
Almada spent the back half of last season on loan with Lyon, and struggled to really make an impact. He still showed enough promise that Atleti have gone in for him on a permanent move from Botafogo. Almada projects as a depth option for Atleti, filling in on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.
