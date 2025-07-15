Menu
Thiago Almada News: Signs with Atleti

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Almada completed a transfer to Atletico Madrid from Botafogo, the club announced.

Almada spent the back half of last season on loan with Lyon, and struggled to really make an impact. He still showed enough promise that Atleti have gone in for him on a permanent move from Botafogo. Almada projects as a depth option for Atleti, filling in on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

