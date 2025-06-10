Thibaut Courtois Injury: Back in team training

Courtois (pelvis) has been training partially on Monday, according to Madrid Universal.

Courtois took part in team training on Monday and has already been involved in building out from the back under new coach Xabi Alonso who is beginning to implement his philosophy. This is good news for the club as they prepare for the Club World Cup which starts on June 18 against Al Hilal and they will need Courtois fully fit between the posts for the competition.