Thibaut Courtois News: Ready for 2025/26 season

Courtois started and played the full 90 in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Al Hilal.

Courtois had a nagging pelvis injury after the season that put his Club World Cup in jeopardy, but he has returned, featuring in the club's opening match of the competition. This is good news for the club as they gain back their regular starter in net, leaving him fit for the remainder of the summer proceedings and the start of next season. He should maintain his starting role moving into the new campaign, a season after bagging 11 clean sheets, likely to see at least double-digit clean sheets again.