Thierno Barry News: Seals move to Everton

Barry has completed a transfer to Everton from Villarreal, according to his new club.

Barry is moving from Spain to England this summer, with the forward having completed his signing with Everton. The young attacker broke on the scene with Villarreal last campaign, starting in 25 of his 35 appearances while notching 11 goals and four assists. He holds a deal until 2029 and is likely to be a major part of their future, possibly replacing Dominic Calvert-Lewin at forward immediately after he exited the club this summer.