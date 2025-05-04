Thijs Dallinga News: Earns assist

Dallinga assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Dallinga recorded an assist in Sunday's match, finding Remo Frueler for the club's lone goal of the contest. This was his first assist of the season and his first in all competitions since joining the club this offseason. He now has three goal contributions in 29 appearances (10 starts) this campaign.