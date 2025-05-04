Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thijs Dallinga headshot

Thijs Dallinga News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Dallinga assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Dallinga recorded an assist in Sunday's match, finding Remo Frueler for the club's lone goal of the contest. This was his first assist of the season and his first in all competitions since joining the club this offseason. He now has three goal contributions in 29 appearances (10 starts) this campaign.

Thijs Dallinga
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now