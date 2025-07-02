Thomas Doyle News: Loaned to Birmingham City

Doyle completed a loan to Birmingham City from Wolves for the 2025/26 campaign, the club announced.

Doyle makes the move out after failing to really step into the first team during his two seasons with Wolves. Last season he was limited to just 24 appearances (three starts) before injuries ended his season a month early. The midfielder has shown flashes of potential, and should get the chance to play plenty of minutes for the newly-promoted Blues in the Championship.