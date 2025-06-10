Thomas Meunier Injury: Suffers apparent injury

Meunier (thigh) suffered an apparent injury that forced him off the pitch in the 16th minute of Monday's 4-3 victory against Wales, according to Le Petit Lillois.

Meunier was forced off early in Monday's game due to an apparent thigh injury he suffered in the 10th minute before leaving the pitch six minutes later. The Belgian will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will have to miss time. That said, he should be able to return in form for the pre-season with Lille.