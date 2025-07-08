Thomas Meunier News: Return to field

Muenier (thigh) started and played 30 minutes in a friendly against Genk U23 on Tuesday.

Muenier ended his campaign with a thigh injury, but seems to have recovered from his woes during the offseason after taking the field for a friendly. This is a good sign for the defender after he started in 28 of his 39 appearances for the club last season, likely to reassume a decent role with the club moving into the 2025/26 campaign.