Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier News: Return to field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Muenier (thigh) started and played 30 minutes in a friendly against Genk U23 on Tuesday.

Muenier ended his campaign with a thigh injury, but seems to have recovered from his woes during the offseason after taking the field for a friendly. This is a good sign for the defender after he started in 28 of his 39 appearances for the club last season, likely to reassume a decent role with the club moving into the 2025/26 campaign.

Thomas Meunier
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now