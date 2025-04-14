Thomas Muller News: Assists in start

Muller assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Muller came into the starting XI with Jamal Musiala injured and made the most of his start. The brilliant creator created five chances and could have come away with a handful of assists. Muller will remain in the starting XI as long as Jamal Musiala is sidelined throughout the back end of the season.