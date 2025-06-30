Thomas Partey News: Contract expires
Partey is available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Arsenal.
Partey has been widely linked with a move away from Arsenal now that his contract is expired. The club has seemingly already set out to replace him, with moves for Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi set to try and fill in for his minutes in holding midfield.
Thomas Partey
Free Agent
