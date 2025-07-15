Tim Iroegbunam News: Back for pre-season
Iroegbunam (groin) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's friendly against Accrington.
Iroegbunam is back in the starting XI to open Everton's pre-season. He finished the season on the sideline with a groin injury, though it was never expected to be a serious problem. He's now fully fit and ready for a full pre-season and a chance to compete for more minutes in the Premier League.
