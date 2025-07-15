Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Tim Iroegbunam headshot

Tim Iroegbunam News: Back for pre-season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Iroegbunam (groin) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's friendly against Accrington.

Iroegbunam is back in the starting XI to open Everton's pre-season. He finished the season on the sideline with a groin injury, though it was never expected to be a serious problem. He's now fully fit and ready for a full pre-season and a chance to compete for more minutes in the Premier League.

Tim Iroegbunam
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now