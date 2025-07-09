Tim Ream News: Back in Charlotte
Ream (international duty) is back in Charlotte and is an option moving forward, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.
Ream is back from his duties with the USMNT at the Gold Cup, as the defender was back in training Wednesday. He will likely see time almost immediately after his return, as he is a regular starter who has started in 12 of his 14 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now