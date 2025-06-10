Tim Ream News: Heading out with NT

Ream has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Ream has been an undisputed starter for Charlotte in the backline and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Ream will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Philadelphia and could also be out for the matches against SKC, Chicago and Orlando if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will take on a larger role in the backline for the Crown.