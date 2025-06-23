Timo Schlieck News: Loaned to Furth

Schlieck has been sent on loan to Furth from Leipzig, according to his parent club.

Schlieck is going to head out on loan once again after a spell with Anderlecht, as the goalie will now join Furth on a one-year loan. This is a solid move for both parties, as he was set to see no time with Leipzig. Furth do hold the option to buy the goalie at the end of the season if they desire, possibly having seen the end of his time with Leipzig.