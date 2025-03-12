Timon Wellenreuther News: Beaten twice in Inter clash
Wellenreuther registered three saves and two clearnces and gave up two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan.
Wellenreuther turned away a few attemtps on goal, but Inter pulled the strings, created a lot, and eventually scored twice through a gem by Marcus Thuram and PK by Hakan Calhanoglu. He closes the competition having kept one clean sheet in 11 matches, surredenring 25 goals and making 42 saves.
