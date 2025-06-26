Timothy Castagne Injury: Spotted in pre-pre-season training

Castagne (ankle) was spotted in preseason training as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, freelance Fulham journalist Jack Kelly reports.

Castagne's 2024/25 season ended in early May after he underwent ankle surgery, and he's working his way back to be an option once the 2025/26 season opens in mid-August. Kenny Tete departed the club, meaning that Castagne could be in line to see more minutes on the right side of the defense unless the club signs another right-back during the transfer window.