Timothy Tillman News: Records assist

Tillman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.

The assist marks Tillman's first goal contribution of 2025. The defensive midfielder finished his 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons with multiple assists, so there is at least a chance that he logs another one before 2025 comes to a close. However, Tillman's career high in the category is three, so the fact that he assisted Wednesday does not suggest that will be what is continually delivered moving forward.