Tino Kadewere News: Limited presence with Canaries

Kadewere appeared in 12 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, recording one goal and two assists.

Kadewere provided useful support off the bench with a goal and two assists in limited minutes, showcasing efficiency in attack. The forward was mainly slowed down during the 2024-25 season due to injuries but would not have contributed much more given that Moises Simon and Matthis Abline were the undisputed starters in the frontline. That said, with two years left on his contract, Kadewere could likely play a role next season for the Canaries since the club expects some departures in the frontline during the summer transfer window.