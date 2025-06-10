Tom Barlow News: Hattrick in first start

Barlow scored three goals to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 7-1 victory against D.C. United.

Barlow exploded during his first start of the season, netting his first three goals of 2025 during the blowout win Saturday. Prior to this, the forward was used as a backup to Hugo Cuypers, coming off the bench 11 times while recording just 194 minutes of play in that span.