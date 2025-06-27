Tom Heaton News: Signs new one-year contract

Heaton has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United, the club announced. "Tom's leadership and experience are really important for the group so we're pleased that he will be part of the squad again next season. Tom's mentality and excellent preparation to ensure that he is always ready to perform when called upon makes him the perfect complement to our goalkeeping group," said Director of Football, Jason Wilcox.

Heaton will remain at the club for a 20th season after graduating from the Academy and returning in 2021. The experienced goalkeeper continues to play an important leadership role for both club and country, having earned three England caps and receiving a call-up to the Euro 2024 squad as a training goalkeeper to support the group.