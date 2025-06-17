Menu
Tom Pearce headshot

Tom Pearce News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Pearce made an assist, had two shots (one on target) and sent in four crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Pearce returned to the starting XI and had a game full of ups and downs but was still able to make a big contribution as he assisted Jalen Neal for Montreal's third goal with a perfect free-kick cross from the right. This was the first assist of the year for the versatile full-back, who don't have back-to-back starts since March.

Tom Pearce
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
