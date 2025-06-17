Tom Pearce News: Logs assist in win

Pearce made an assist, had two shots (one on target) and sent in four crosses (one accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.

Pearce returned to the starting XI and had a game full of ups and downs but was still able to make a big contribution as he assisted Jalen Neal for Montreal's third goal with a perfect free-kick cross from the right. This was the first assist of the year for the versatile full-back, who don't have back-to-back starts since March.