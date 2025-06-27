Tomas Angel News: Ices match with late goal

Angel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 5-3 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Angel rounded the keeper and tucked away his second goal of the season Wednesday after receiving a through ball that put him through on goal. The shot on target was the forward's lone attacking action across his 11 minute shift. Angel continues to see limited minutes with San Diego, having played just 36 minutes and made five substitute appearances over San Diego's last 10 league fixtures.