Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Chancalay headshot

Tomas Chancalay Injury: Groin injury confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Chancalay generated three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids. He was injured and subbed out in the 39th minute. According to head coach Caleb Porter, "Yeah, I'm not sure yet, I haven't talked to the trainer yet, but it seemed like a groin injury" per Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer.

Chancalay seemed to picked up a groin injury against Colorado, forcing him to come off before halftime on Saturday. He had been an option to start since his return from injury, starting the last six MLS games in a row, scoring two goals with an assist in that span.

Tomas Chancalay
New England Revolution
