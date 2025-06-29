Tomas Chancalay Injury: Groin injury confirmed

Chancalay generated three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids. He was injured and subbed out in the 39th minute. According to head coach Caleb Porter, "Yeah, I'm not sure yet, I haven't talked to the trainer yet, but it seemed like a groin injury" per Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer.

