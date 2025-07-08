Tomas Chancalay Injury: To be evaluated

Chancalay (groin) is set to be evaluated ahead of Wednesday's match against Miami and is questionable, according to manager Caleb Porter, per Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Chancalay is going to be a late call for Wednesday's match due to his recent groin injury, with the attacker set for an evaluation. This will likely mean a late fitness test will decide his availability. He started in six straight games before his injury and will hope to be fit as soon as possible and reclaim that spot.