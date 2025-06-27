Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Chancalay headshot

Tomas Chancalay News: Goal, assist during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Chancalay scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Nashville SC.

Chancalay produced a solid outing despite his team ending on the losing side, registering a goal in the 15th minute before adding an assist in the 49th minute. This marked the attacker's first goal contribution in four appearances. He now has two goals and one assist in 10 appearances (five starts) this campaign.

Tomas Chancalay
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now