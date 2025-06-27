Tomas Chancalay News: Goal, assist during loss

Chancalay scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Nashville SC.

Chancalay produced a solid outing despite his team ending on the losing side, registering a goal in the 15th minute before adding an assist in the 49th minute. This marked the attacker's first goal contribution in four appearances. He now has two goals and one assist in 10 appearances (five starts) this campaign.